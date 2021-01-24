Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,632 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

