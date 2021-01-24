Gordon Smith Sells 40,184 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

