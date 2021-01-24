Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,112.00

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,112.00 and traded as high as $3,200.00. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) shares last traded at $3,075.00, with a volume of 707 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,112 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a market cap of £233.32 million and a P/E ratio of 34.79.

In related news, insider Steven Charles Birks sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($38.54), for a total transaction of £274,350 ($358,440.03).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

