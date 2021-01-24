Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $370,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

