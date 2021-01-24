Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce sales of $68.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. Gogo reported sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $416.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gogo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

