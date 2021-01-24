Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.64

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $26.33. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 93,238 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.