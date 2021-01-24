Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

