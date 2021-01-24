GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.38 ($22.70).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,380.20 ($18.03) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The stock has a market cap of £69.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,453.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have purchased 3,277,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,400,191 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

