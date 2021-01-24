Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 238,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.