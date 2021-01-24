GINcoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $12,728.07 and approximately $27.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,155.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.46 or 0.04075447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00428501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.01348584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00538089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00427983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00271304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023284 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

