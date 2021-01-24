Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,369,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,724,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

