GHOST (GHOST) Reaches Market Cap of $995,485.03

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $995,485.03 and $217,480.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076997 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039472 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

