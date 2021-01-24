GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.