Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.97. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 31,940 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.