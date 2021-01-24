George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to $133.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNGRF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

WNGRF opened at $73.55 on Friday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $84.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

