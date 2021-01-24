General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in General Motors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,244,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,751 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE GM opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

