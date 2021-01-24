General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $1,342,250.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.40 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.