Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Generac stock opened at $277.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $278.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.