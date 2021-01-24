GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €30.23 ($35.56) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.