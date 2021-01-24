Gas Trading 20.2% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00006671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

