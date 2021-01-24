Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,299,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.