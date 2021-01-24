GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post sales of $11.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the highest is $11.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,669,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.