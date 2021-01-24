GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.73 for the period.

Separately, Gabelli restated a sell rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $480.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,469.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,171 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

