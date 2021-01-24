GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.53 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

