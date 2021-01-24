Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report sales of $109.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $145.93 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $632.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $879.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.19 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $815.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 472,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,106. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,228,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 122.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

