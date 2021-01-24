G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841 in the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

