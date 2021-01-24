FY2023 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

