FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.72 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.94.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $155.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

