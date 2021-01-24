FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $18.22 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

