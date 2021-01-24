FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FREQ opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $327,008.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

