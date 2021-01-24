FY2020 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

