FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.69.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.86.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.43%.

About Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

