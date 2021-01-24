Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

FUSN opened at $12.61 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

