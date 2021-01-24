FujiCoin (FJC) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $8.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,937.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.49 or 0.04241065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00433726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.01359640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00545035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00430156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00282012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023700 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,229,958,478 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

