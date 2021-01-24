French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.10. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 6,958 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.96.

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

