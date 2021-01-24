Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,572,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

