Fountain One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,382.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $777,965.28 and approximately $9,382.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.