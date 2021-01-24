Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSM. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after acquiring an additional 653,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.