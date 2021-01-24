Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 462,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 307,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,904,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,090,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.