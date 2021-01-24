Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $958.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.00 million and the lowest is $947.60 million. Flowserve reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 154,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. 784,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

