Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.52. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

