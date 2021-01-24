Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

