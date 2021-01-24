Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.67. The company had a trading volume of 555,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,078. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

