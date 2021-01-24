Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Fisker stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fisker stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

