Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
Fisker stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.