Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

