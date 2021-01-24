FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $29.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FE. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.07.

NYSE FE opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

