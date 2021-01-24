First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.74

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.74 and traded as high as $30.15. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 168,597 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 247,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 47,603 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.