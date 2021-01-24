First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
Shares of FEI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
