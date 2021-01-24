First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FEI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

