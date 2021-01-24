First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $112.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.21.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

