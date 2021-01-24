First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FM. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.62.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.87. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.